ABC Slots ‘The Golden Bachelor’ on Fall Schedule

ABC shared its unscripted-heavy fall schedule hours before its upfront presentation in New York. The schedule features the latest Bachelor spinoff, The Golden Bachelor, starring a single man of a certain age.

Mondays have Dancing with the Stars and The Golden Bachelor. ABC describes the latter as “one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

Tuesdays offer Celebrity Jeopardy! and Bachelor in Paradise.

Wednesdays are Judge Steve Harvey, Abbott Elementary reruns and What Would You Do?

Thursdays have Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid.

Fridays offer Shark Tank and 20/20.

Saturdays have college football, and Sundays offer America’s Funniest Home Videos and three-hour long The Wonderful World of Disney, featuring a movie.

“We are proud to be home to beloved series and meaningful narratives that audiences continue to embrace, and we’re fortunate that our solid, stable roster continues to leverage the enormous success of our established hits, with originals airing every night of the week,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group.

ABC said it is “leaning into its incomparable unscripted slate” with the writers strike continuing. Scheduling for other ABC shows, including scripted series Abbott Elementary, 9-1-1, High Potential, The Good Doctor and Grey’s Anatomy, will be announced later.