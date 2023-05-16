ABC Orders Kaitlin Olson Crime Drama For Upcoming Season

ABC has ordered the drama High Potential for the 2023-2024 season. Produced by ABC Signature, the show stars Kaitlin Olson as a single mother with an unconventional knack for solving crimes. She partners with a by-the-book detective played by Daniel Sunjata. Drew Goddard is writing the project.

Olson's credits include The Mick and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

ABC has also renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 34), American Idol (season seven), The Bachelor (season 28), Bachelor in Paradise (season nine), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season four), Celebrity Jeopardy! (season two), The Conners (season six), Not Dead Yet (season two) and Shark Tank (season 15) for new seasons.

ABC has not decided on the fate of drama The Rookie: Feds and comedy Home Economics. Pilots for The Good Lawyer, The Hurt Unit, Judgement, Keeping it Together and Public Defenders are still in contention.

Not returning on ABC are dramas Alaska Daily, Big Sky and The Company You Keep.

ABC presents its schedule at the network’s upfront presentation in New York May 16.