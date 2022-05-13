ABC Renews ‘AFHV’, ‘American Idol’, ‘Bachelor’, ‘Celeb’ Wheel’ and ‘Shark Tank’
By Michael Malone published
‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ will reach season 33
ABC has renewed unscripted series America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank. AFHV gets season 33, American Idol sees season six on ABC, after 15 on Fox, The Bachelor rolls into season 27, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will have season three, and Shark Tank is up to 14.
Alfonso Ribeiro hosts America’s Funniest Home Videos. Vin Di Bona Productions produces.
American Idol wraps season 20 May 22. Fremantle and 19 Entertainment produce.
Jesse Palmer hosts The Bachelor. Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television produce.
Pat Sajak and Vanna White host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Sony Pictures Television produces.
Shark Tank will go live for its season premiere, a first for the show. MGM Television produces in association with Sony Pictures Television. ■
