Charity Lawson Stars in New Season of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’

Season 20 of The Bachelorette starts on ABC June 26. Charity Lawson, who endured a “heartbreaking departure” from season 27 of The Bachelor, according to ABC, is the leading woman for the summer season. She made the final four on The Bachelor earlier this year, but did not get a rose from Zach Shallcross near the end.

Jesse Palmer hosts The Bachelorette.

Lawson earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She’ll meet 25 men vying to be her partner. The two-hour premiere will see her brother Nehemiah make “a shocking reveal” at the cocktail party, with the 25 men in attendance.

The suitors include Aaron, a firefighter from San Diego; Joey, a tennis pro from San Francisco; Michael, a yacht captain from Chicago; and Caleb, a professional wrestler from Orlando, who is not to be confused with Caleb, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, or Kaleb, a construction salesman from Norcross, Georgia.

ABC talked up Lawson’s “confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile.”

The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

On before The Bachelorette on ABC is the season premiere of Claim to Fame. Kevin and Franklin Jonas host the show, which sees relatives of celebrities living together under one roof and hiding their identities, including their famous relatives, from their housemates. They compete in challenges, form strategic partnerships and “play DNA detective” in hopes of avoiding elimination, ABC said. The last remaining contestant gets $100,000.

It is season two of Claim to Fame.