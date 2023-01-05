Zach Shallcross Prepares to Meet the Contestants on ‘The Bachelor’

Season 27 of The Bachelor begins on ABC Monday, January 23. Zach Shallcross is the bachelor, and 30 women will battle for his attention.

The contestants include Anastasia, a content marketing manager from San Diego; Brooklyn, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma; Cat, a dancer from New York; Genevie, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore; and Viktoria, a nanny from Austria.

Shallcross, 26, was on season 19 of The Bachelorette. From Anaheim Hills, California, he splits his time between Texas and Southern California.

Some of the women, including Brooklyn, Cat, Bailey from Nashville, Brianna from Jersey City, and Christina from Nashville, met Shallcross on Bachelorette: After the Final Rose.

The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric, Peter Geist, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas are the executive producers. ■