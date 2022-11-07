ABC Reveals Midseason Premieres, Including ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Parent Test’

Zach Shallcross will look for love when ‘The Bachelor’ returns to ABC Jan. 23.

ABC has announced its midseason premiere dates, which include The Parent Test, on December 15 following Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, before slipping into its regular time period January 5, and The Bachelor on January 23.

The Parent Test is based on an Australian show, and explores the many distinctively different parenting styles. A dozen families are put under the microscope. Ali Wentworth hosts.

January 3 has a crossover event for The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds across two hours and two episodes. That is followed by new drama Will Trent, about a special agent, played by Ramon Rodriguez, in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Abbott Elementary picks up again January 4, Celebrity Jeopardy! starts January 5 and Shark Tank comes back January 6.

The Bachelor has Zach Shallcross in the key seat, as the show starts January 23.

Gina Rodriguez comedy Not Dead Yet premieres February 8, the same night the final season of A Million Little Things begins. The series is adapted from the work of author Alexandra Potter and is about a woman, newly single, who restarts her life and ends up writing obituaries.

Heist drama The Company You Keep, from Milo Ventimiglia, begins February 19, leading out of the new season of American Idol. Ventimiglia plays a con man in a relationship with an undercover CIA officer.

Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and Alaska Daily pick up again February 23. ■