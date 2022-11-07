‘A Million Little Things’ to End With Season Five

Season five of ABC drama A Million Little Things will be the final one. The season begins February 8. D.J. Nash created the show, about a tight-knit group of friends who become motivated to live fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend.

“I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right,” Nash said. “When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of ‘Millionaires’ who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit. I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show. I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates.”

David Giuntoli plays Eddie Saville, Romany Malco portrays Rome Howard, Allison Miller is Maggie Bloom and Christina Moses plays Regina Howard.

Nash executive produces with Terrence Coli, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz.

“Terrence and I can’t wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season,” concluded Nash.

A Million Little Things comes from ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment. ■