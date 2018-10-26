ABC Gives ‘A Million Little Things’ Full-Season Order

Rookie drama A Million Little Things has received a full-season order from ABC. The show premiered Sept. 26.

A Million Little Things is about a group of friends in Boston who bond following the suicide of a pal. In Nielsen’s Live + 7 day ratings, the series is averaging 8.0 million viewers and a 2.0/9 in adults 18-49.

A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Ron Livingston as Jon Dixon, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Christina Ochoa as Ashley Morales, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Tristan Byon as Theo Saville.

The show is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment.

DJ Nash is creator and executive producer. Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and James Griffiths are executive producers, too.

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.