ABC Orders Full Season of ‘Station 19’

Firefighter drama Station 19 has received a full-season order at ABC. The Shondaland series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC said the total number of episodes this season is yet to be determined.

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt Herrera.

In Live + 3 Day ratings, Station 19 built on its Oct. 4 season premiere by 24% in total viewers and 25% in viewers 18-49. Through its first two episodes, the sophomore drama is drawing an audience of 7.9 million viewers and delivering a 1.8/7 in viewers 18-49.

Stacy McKee is showrunner and executive producer, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Paris Barclay is producing director and executive producer.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.