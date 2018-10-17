ABC Gives 'Single Parents' Full-Season Order

ABC has given rookie comedy Single Parents a full-season order, extending it from 13 episodes to 22. The show premiered Sept. 26. After three episodes, Single Parents is averaging a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million total viewers.

The show comes from 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers. Katherine Pope, Erin O’Malley and Jason Winer are also executive producers.

Related: ABC Gives ‘The Rookie’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D’Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D’Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.

Single Parents airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.