ABC Gives ‘The Rookie’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 14).

On the strength of 377 million TV ad impressions, a promo for ABC crime drama The Rookie tops our chart. ABC also scores two other spots in our ranking, grabbing third place for its Roseanne successor The Conners and fourth place for another new family sitcom, The Kids Are Alright.

Meanwhile, Discovery plugs the ninth season of its enduring reality hit Gold Rush at No. 2, and CBS serves up a promo for its comedy-drama God Friended Me at No. 5.

Notably, Gold Rush earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (120) in our ranking, getting 20% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).