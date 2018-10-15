'The Conners' Starts on ABC October 16

ABC premieres The Conners, a spinoff of hit comedy Roseanne without star Rosanne Barr, Tuesday, October 16. ABC will air ten episodes this season.

"After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before," is how ABC described the show. "This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails."

Barr was the creator and star of Roseanne, but the show was canceled after her racist tweet in May. Barr has no financial or creative involvement with The Conners. ABC has not said how her character will be written off, but cast member John Goodman said Roseanne is dead.

Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman are also in the Conners cast.

“The Conners’ stories demonstrate that families can always find common ground through conversation, laughter and love. The spinoff will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago,” ABC said in a statement.

Tom Werner will executive produce, along with Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.

The cast members said in a statement, "We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”