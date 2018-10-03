ABC Once Again Gives ‘A Million Little Things’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 30).

On the strength of nearly 558 million TV ad impressions, ABC tops our chart with a teaser for A Million Little Things (it was No. 1 a couple weeks ago as well) — and also grabs second place with a Single Parents promo.

For the first time in months, broadcast networks also sweep the rest of our top 5, with NBC grabbing third and fifth place to drive viewers to, respectively, New Amsterdam and Manifest, and CBS promoting God Friended Me in fourth place.