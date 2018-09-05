ABC Gives ‘A Million Little Things’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 2).

On the strength of 244 million TV ad impressions, ABC tops our ranking with one of its brief teasers for A Million Little Things, moving up from fourth place last time. Also on the rise: FX’s moody promo for Mayans MC, in second place (up a notch from third place).

The rest of our ranking is made up of a new promo for OWN’s Greenleaf plus two fresh entrants from NBC: New Amsterdam and Manifest.

Notably, Greenleaf scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (115) in our ranking, getting 15% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).