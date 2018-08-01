USA Gives ‘The Purge’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Aug. 26).

On the strength of 226 million TV ad impressions, USA Network tops our ranking with a promo for its upcoming 10-episode horror “television event” The Purge. Food Network promotes The Great Food Truck Race at No. 2, moving up a slot from last time and making room for a new No. 3: FX’s moody promo for Mayans MC.

Rounding out the ranking: ABC’s brief teaser for A Million Little Things, holding steady at fourth place, and HGTV’s high-energy network sizzle promo, covering its various shows and stars, at fifth.

Notably, The Great Food Truck Race scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (139) in our ranking, getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).