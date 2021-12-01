Clayton Echard the Bachelor on the Next ‘The Bachelor’

Clayton Echard will be the bachelor when The Bachelor kicks off season 26 on ABC Jan. 3. Echard was on the current season of The Bachelorette, with Michelle Young at the center.

ABC said “he showed off his rugged good looks and Viking-level athleticism while managing to charm even the harshest of critics—a group of fifth-grade students. He is a puppy-loving goofball with a heart of gold (and surprisingly good dance moves) who is ready to find the love of his life.”

ABC added that Echard’s dismissal from The Bachelorette revealed a “genuine desire” to find a partner and start a family, making him a logical choice to be on The Bachelor.

A walk-on on the football team at the University of Missouri, Echard had a brief stint in the NFL with the Seahawks, playing tight end. He works in medical sales and is getting his MBA.

The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. ■