‘The Bachelorette’ Starts on ABC Oct. 19
Michelle Young considers the charms of 30 guys
The season premiere of The Bachelorette happens Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC. Michelle Young is the bachelorette and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are the hosts.
It is season 18.
From Edina, Minnesota, Young is a fifth-grade teacher and former college basketball player. She was on the season of The Bachelor that aired earlier this year, when Matt James was the bachelor. “As a partner, Young describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service,” goes her ABC bio. “She has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.”
Thirty men vie for Young’s love. They include Garrett, a tech CEO from Salt Lake City; Chris G., a motivational speaker from Nova Scotia, and Daniel, a firefighter from Austin. Also in the running is Bryan Witzmann, who played guard in the NFL.
Bristowe and Adams stepped in as hosts after Chris Harrison departed.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.