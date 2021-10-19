‘The Bachelorette’ Starts on ABC Oct. 19

The season premiere of The Bachelorette happens Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC. Michelle Young is the bachelorette and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are the hosts.

It is season 18.

From Edina, Minnesota, Young is a fifth-grade teacher and former college basketball player. She was on the season of The Bachelor that aired earlier this year, when Matt James was the bachelor. “As a partner, Young describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service,” goes her ABC bio. “She has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.”

Thirty men vie for Young’s love. They include Garrett, a tech CEO from Salt Lake City; Chris G., a motivational speaker from Nova Scotia, and Daniel, a firefighter from Austin. Also in the running is Bryan Witzmann, who played guard in the NFL.

Bristowe and Adams stepped in as hosts after Chris Harrison departed.