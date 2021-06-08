Chris Harrison Departs ‘Bachelor’ Host Post

Chris Harrison, longtime host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, has exited the franchise. He’s been host of the unscripted staples since 2002.

Chris Harrison, host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette (Image credit: ABC)

“Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey,” said Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment in a statement.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette premiered on ABC June 7. Former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams filled in for Harrison, who announced in February he was stepping back following controversial statements he made in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra, which saw him defend The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of her at a plantation-themed fraternity event in 2018.

Harrison apologized at the time. "This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions," Harrison said on Instagram.

Deadline previously reported of Harrison signing off from the Bachelor franchise.

Harrison also hosted summer series Bachelor in Paradise. He hosted The Miss America Pageant from 2011 to 2017 and Who Wants to be a Millionaire? from 2015 to 2019.