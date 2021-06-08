Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC Wins With ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere

ABC won the Monday ratings battle easily, with the season premiere of The Bachelorette, which has Katie Thurston front row center, setting a good pace. ABC earned a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second were NBC and Fox, both at 0.4/3.

The Bachelorette got a hearty 0.9 across two hours, and the season finale of The Good Doctor shot up 50% to 0.6. Chris Harrison is not hosting The Bachelorette after stepping back earlier this year.

Also Read: Chris Harrison Departs 'Bachelor' Host Post

NBC had two hours of American Ninja Warrior at 0.4 and 0.5, same as last week, then Small Fortune shrunk 33% for a 0.2.

Fox had Hell’s Kitchen at 0.6. Housebroken got a 0.3 and Duncanville a 0.2. All were level with last week.

CBS, Telemundo and Univision all scored a 0.3/2. CBS had reruns across prime.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos up 50% to 0.3. La Suerte De Loli lost a tenth for a 0.3 and Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer scored a level 0.2.

On Univision it was Disenando Tu Amor and Si Nos Dejan at flat 0.4s, then La Hija Del Embajador off 33% for a 0.2.

The CW scored a 0.1/0 with repeats.