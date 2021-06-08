Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC Wins With ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ stays strong on Fox
ABC won the Monday ratings battle easily, with the season premiere of The Bachelorette, which has Katie Thurston front row center, setting a good pace. ABC earned a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second were NBC and Fox, both at 0.4/3.
The Bachelorette got a hearty 0.9 across two hours, and the season finale of The Good Doctor shot up 50% to 0.6. Chris Harrison is not hosting The Bachelorette after stepping back earlier this year.
Also Read: Chris Harrison Departs 'Bachelor' Host Post
NBC had two hours of American Ninja Warrior at 0.4 and 0.5, same as last week, then Small Fortune shrunk 33% for a 0.2.
Fox had Hell’s Kitchen at 0.6. Housebroken got a 0.3 and Duncanville a 0.2. All were level with last week.
CBS, Telemundo and Univision all scored a 0.3/2. CBS had reruns across prime.
Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos up 50% to 0.3. La Suerte De Loli lost a tenth for a 0.3 and Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer scored a level 0.2.
On Univision it was Disenando Tu Amor and Si Nos Dejan at flat 0.4s, then La Hija Del Embajador off 33% for a 0.2.
The CW scored a 0.1/0 with repeats.
