‘Small Fortune’ Game Show on NBC May 31

Competition game show Small Fortune debuts on NBC May 31. Lil Rel Howery hosts. The show is based on Youngest Media’s U.K. format.

Teams of three work to earn a shot at competing for the $250,000 prize in the “Big Little Heist” finale game. Each team must prove their skills on miniature playing fields, from a shrunken sushi conveyor belt with tiny chopsticks (“Teeny Sashimi”) to a mini Ellis Island (“Statue of Liberteeny”).

NBC is on board for eight episodes.

Howery had the HBO comedy special Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw. He played TSA agent Rod in the movie Get Out, Charlie in Bird Box and Wayne in Judas and The Black Messiah.

On TV, Howery played Jerrod’s brother Bobby in NBC’s The Carmichael Show and starred in the comedy Rel on Fox.

Small Fortune is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Youngest Media. Lucas Church and David Flynn are executive producers for Youngest Media alongside Steve Barry and Joe Braswell, who exec produce for Kelchris and are showrunners. Howery exec produces too.