Lil Rel Howery to Host ‘Small Fortune’ on NBC

Comedian and producer Lil Rel Howery will host the new NBC game show Small Fortune. He will executive produce as well.

Howery had a 2019 HBO comedy special, Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw. He played TSA agent Rod in the film Get Out and Charlie in Bird Box. He was in the cast of The Carmichael Show on NBC and starred in comedy Rel on Fox.

“Lil Rel’s energy, wit and comedic timing are sure to make Small Fortune feel larger than life,” said Meredith Ahr, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “As he guides contestants through nail-biting challenges, audiences will be on the edge of their seats and laughing all at once.”

Small Fortune will see teams of three friends compete in the tiniest of challenges for a chance to win big money. Challenges will require “considerable dexterity and intense focus because with games this small, there’s no room for error as the slightest miscalculation or tremble may result in elimination,” said NBC.

“I’m really excited to host this very fun and exciting game show,” said Howery. “I’ve played the games and they’re not as easy as they look, which is why this show will be so fun to watch. You will want to try some of these creative games at home.”

The show is set to go into production later this year.

Small Fortune will be co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and entertainment studio Youngest Media, which created and produced the U.K. format.

Lucas Church and David Flynn will executive produce for Youngest Media. Steve Barry and Joe Braswell will do so for Kelchris Media and are showrunners.