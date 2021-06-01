Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC, Fox, NBC Tie For Top Spot

ABC, Fox and NBC tied for the ratings title Monday. Each posted a 0.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. It was a soft night for broadcast ratings.

ABC had movie The Princess and the Frog at 0.3, down a tenth from Disney movie Tangled last week, and The Good Doctor down 33% for a 0.4.

Fox had the season starter for Hell’s Kitchen at 0.6. Housebroken premiered at 0.3 and Duncanville did a 0.2.

NBC premiered American Ninja Warrior at 0.4 and 0.5 across two hours. Lil Rel Howery-hosted game show Small Fortune premiered at 0.3.

CBS was just off the pace at 0.3/2. Reruns led into special Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy at 0.3.

Univision also earned a 0.3/2. Disenando Tu Amor did a 0.4 and 0.3 from 8 to 10 p.m., mostly level with last week’s 0.4, and La Hija Del Embajador got a flat 0.3.

Telemundo did a 0.2/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.2 and La Suerte De Loli a 0.3, Exatlon down a tenth and La Suerte level. Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer posted a flat 0.2.

The CW scored a 0.1/0 with reruns.