Primetime Ratings Monday: Fox on Top as Hot '9-1-1' Ends Season

Fox easily won the Monday prime ratings battle with 9-1-1 setting a hot pace. Fox earned a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Next was NBC at 0.5/4 and ABC at 0.5/3.

The 9-1-1 season finale went up 11% to 1.0 and the season ender for 9-1-1: Lone Star got a flat 0.8.

NBC had two hours of The Voice at 0.6 and 0.7, a little better than last week’s 0.6. The Debris season finale scored a flat 0.3.

ABC had its Monday Disney movie event, as Tangled got a 0.4, down from Monsters, Inc.’s 0.6 last week. The Good Doctor scored a flat 0.6.

Univision did a 0.4/2. Disenando Tu Amor and Te Acuerdas De Mi both got a 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador posted a 0.3. All three stayed level.

CBS and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. Comedy reruns started off prime. All Rise lost 20% for a 0.4 with its series finale and led into a Bull repeat.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte de Loli at 0.3, Exatlon flat and La Suerte up a tenth. Buscando a Frida also grew a tenth for a 0.4.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. All American got a 0.2, as did the Black Lightning season finale. All American was flat and Black Lightning picked up a tenth.