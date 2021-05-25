The CW Reveals Seven-Night Schedule For 2021-2022

The CW has shared its seven-night schedule for the 2021-2022 season. New fall shows are 4400, The Legends of the Hidden Temple remake and Killer Camp.

Sundays will have Legends of the Hidden Temple, an adult-focused remake of the Nickelodeon competition classic, and a U.S. edition of Killer Camp, a competition series that sees 13 campers navigate through deadly twists with their eye on a cash prize.

Mondays have season four of All American and 4400, about 4,400 people who fell off the face of the planet.

On Tuesdays it’s season eight of The Flash and season six of Riverdale.

Wednesdays have Legends of Tomorrow season seven and Batwoman season three.

Thursdays offer the sophomore season of Walker and season four of Legacies.

On Fridays it’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us and season three of Nancy Drew.

Saturdays have two episodes apiece of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and World’s Funniest Animals.

The CW is adding Saturdays to its lineup, three years after it added Sundays. The Saturday schedule starts with iHeartRadio Music Festival Oct. 2.

“This year, as we begin to return to more normalized production schedules, The CW is firing on all cylinders," said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network. "The CW dares to defy by expanding our primetime schedule to include Saturday night and becoming a full 14 hour, seven-day-a-week broadcast network for the first time in its history, offering more original series on both our linear and digital platforms, providing more opportunities for our advertisers and affiliates. We are rolling out an exciting lineup of our signature returning series which will be joined this upcoming season by the new, reimagined 4400 and the highly anticipated, brand new revival of Legends of the Hidden Temple along with new series slated for mid season, All American: Homecoming and Naomi.”

Joining All American spinoff All American: Homecoming and Ava DuVernay drama Naomi in the mid season are Charmed, DC’s Stargirl, Dynasty, In the Dark, Kung Fu, Roswell, New Mexico and Superman & Lois.

Every episode of 4400; All American: Homecoming; Batwoman; DC’s Stargirl; Kung Fu; Naomi; Nancy Drew; Superman & Lois and Walker, as well as Killer Camp; Legends of the Hidden Temple; Penn & Teller: Fool Us; Whose Line Is It Anyway? and World’s Funniest Animals on this season will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms.

The CW has three original specials lined up for the fourth quarter of 2021: movie The Waltons’ Homecoming, set in 1933 and told from John Boy’s perspective; The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special, which sees the Scooby gang reunite at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases; and animated holiday special Beebo Saves Christmas, about a fuzzy toy turned furry god. Ben Diskin voices Beebo.

Pedowitz said The Waltons' Homecoming offers "a touch of Americana and a touch of Middle America."

Programming Saturdays gives viewers and advertisers another night to connect with The CW, Pedowitz said, and another night for the network to promote its content.

“The CW continues to grow and innovate on a multiplatform basis with more original programming and more ways for advertisers to connect with our audience,” summed up Pedowitz.