The CW, Nexstar Ink Affiliation Agreement

The CW and Nexstar Media Group have reached a multi-year agreement to renew affiliations in 37 markets. The stations involved include WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, KDAF Dallas and KIAH Houston. The markets cover more than 31% of the U.S.

“As the nation’s largest CW affiliate group, Nexstar is very pleased to extend its longstanding relationship with the network,” said Tom Carter, Nexstar president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer. “The CW’s lineup of primetime entertainment shows, coupled with Nexstar’s highly-rated local news and other market-centric programming, enables us to deliver great content to millions of viewers and exceptional value to our advertisers.”

Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides services to 198 stations.

“We are pleased to extend our valued partnership, through a multi-year agreement, with our largest station group, Nexstar. The linear broadcast model remains the backbone of our business model and vitally important as it gives us the scale and local reach that distinguishes us in today’s marketplace as the original multiplatform network,” said Betty Ellen Berlamino, executive VP, distribution, The CW. “The successful launches of our new scripted series Walker, Superman & Lois and Kung Fu, added to our strong programming lineup that includes All American, The Flash, Riverdale, Nancy Drew and Batwoman, combined with the local news and exclusive content produced by Nexstar, will continue to deliver high-quality viewing for our audience and a first-class advertising platform for our advertisers.”