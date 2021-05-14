‘Critics Choice Awards’ on The CW Jan. 9

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards airs live on The CW Jan. 9. The three-hour event, celebrating the best in television and film, comes from the Critics Choice Association.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with The CW again and looking forward to gathering in person to celebrate the finest work of this upcoming season,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards will mark a return to the glamorous, star-studded revelry that make these nights absolutely unforgettable.”

The venue has not been announced.

Submissions open for the TV part of the awards Oct. 4 and close Nov. 15.

TV awards nominations are announced Dec. 1 and film nominations come out Dec. 6.

The Critics Choice Awards will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.