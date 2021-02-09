The CW Orders Ava DuVernay ‘Naomi’ Project

The CW has ordered a pilot for Naomi, an Ava DuVernay project based on the characters from DC. Naomi follows a teen’s journey from her small town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes up her hometown, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes, promises The CW.

Executive producers are DuVernay, Jill Blankenship, Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes.

ARRAY Filmworks is producing Naomi in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The comic book series, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, debuted in 2019. Jamal Campbell illustrated it.

The CW also ordered a pilot for The Powerpuff Girls and an untitled dramedy about nuns, and went straight to series with The 4400. The Powerpuff Girls is about disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. It is based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken.

Heather Regnier, Diablo Cody, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden are the executive producers.

The nun dramedy features a pair of millennial nuns – a true believer and a new arrival who has yet to take her final vows – who start as strangers and become sisters “on a funny, spiritual journey to understand their own faith and place in the Catholic church,” said The CW.

Executive producers are Claire Rothrock & Ryann Weir, Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein.

The 4400 is about 4,400 people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years, and return in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them.

Ariana Jackson, Anna Fricke and Laura Terry are the executive producers.

The 4400 previously went for four seasons on USA Network, premiering in 2004.