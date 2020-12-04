The CW Moving Ahead on Ava DuVernay’s ‘Naomi’ Project

The CW is developing a script for Naomi, a project based on the DC character from Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship. Naomi follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

DuVernay’s Array Filmworks and Warner Bros. TV are producing, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes doing so for Array.

The comic book series debuted in 2019. Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker wrote it and Jamal Campbell illustrated it.