The CW Renews ‘Kung Fu’ and ‘DC’s Stargirl’

The CW has renewed Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl. Kung Fu will be back for its second season, and DC’s Stargirl for its third.

“We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW in Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl,” said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO, The CW Network. “While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC’S Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next.”

With Olivia Liang starring, Kung Fu premiered April 7. More than 3.5 million have seen the pilot, The CW said. Christina M. Kim is showrunner along with Robert Berens. Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan are also in the cast.

Brec Bassinger stars in DC’s Stargirl, and Luke Wilson and Amy Smart are in the cast too. Geoff Johns is the showrunner and executive produces with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl join the previously announced 13 CW series ordered for 2021-2022, including Superman & Lois, Walker and All American.