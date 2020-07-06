The CW Orders More ‘DC’s Stargirl’

Yvette Monreal (left) as Wildcat and Brec Bassinger as Stargirl in The CW's "DC's Stargirl"

The CW has ordered season two of DC’s Stargirl. The show is about high school student Courtney as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The show “reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series,” said The CW.

Brec Bassinger stars.

Geoff Johns created the characters for DC. He executive produces along with Melissa Carter, who is co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman also exec produce.

Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman and Trae Romano are also in the cast.

The show will stream on the CW platform the day after an episode premieres.