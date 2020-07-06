‘Katy Keene’ Comes to an End on the CW

Rookie drama Katy Keene will not continue on The CW. The drama, starring Lucy Hale, debuted in February. Warner Bros. Television produced the show.

The CW renewed 13 series in January. Katy Keene was not among them, but the network did order 13 additional scripts for the series.

Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan are also in the cast.

Katy Keene follows the lives of four characters from the Archie Comics universe. Hale played Katy, a fashion industry hopeful. Murray played Josie, a singer/songwriter. Beauchamp portrayed Jorge, a performer, and Chan played Pepper, also a fashion industry aspirant.

The season finale posted a 0.1 in viewers 18-49 in Nielsen overnights May 14.

Hale shared the news on Instagram, calling it "heartbreaking."

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi developed Katy Keene. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.