The CW Renews 13 Series

The CW has renewed 13 of its current shows for 2020-2021. Second seasons are coming for Batwoman and Nancy Drew, and a season three is in the works for All American, Charmed, In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico and Legacies. Black Lightning gets season four, as does Dynasty.

Riverdale has season five in the works, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow get season six, and The Flash goes for season seven.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” said Mark Pedowitz, CW president. “We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.”

Supernatural and Arrow are ending.

The CW also ordered 13 additional scripts for drama Katy Keene, which debuts Feb. 6. Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chen are in the cast.