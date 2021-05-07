‘Dynasty’ Season Four Starts on The CW May 7

Season four of Dynasty begins on The CW May 7. Elizabeth Gillies plays Fallon, Adam Huber plays Liam, Grant Show portrays Blake and Daniella Alonso is Cristal.

In the new season, Fallon wants to marry Liam and have a mellow life, but that kind of thing never works out in the Carrington family. Blake and Cristal, meanwhile, work hard to make their marriage last.

Sam Underwood, Maddison Brown and Alan Dale are also in the cast.

CBS Studios produces the show along with Fake Empire. Josh Reims, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, Christopher Fife, Brad Silberling, Pascal Verschooris and Esther and Richard Shapiro executive produce. Esther and Richard Shapire created the original Dynasty, which ran on ABC from 1981 to 1989.

The CW has ordered season five of Dynasty.