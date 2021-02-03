The CW Renews 12 Shows, Including ‘Walker’ and ‘Riverdale’

The CW has renewed 12 scripted series for the 2021-2022 season. That includes rookie drama Walker, which also got an order for five additional episodes this season, bringing its total to 18. There was also an order for two more episodes of Superman & Lois, which premieres Feb. 23. That brings that show’s season one total to 15.

The renewals include season three of Batwoman and Nancy Drew, season four of All American, Charmed, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark, season five of Dynasty, season six of Riverdale, season seven of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and season eight of The Flash.

The CW kicked off its season last month.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW. “As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in five years.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, In The Dark, Dynasty and Roswell, New Mexico premiere in The CW’s mid season.