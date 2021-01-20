‘Riverdale’ Season Five on CW Jan. 20

Season five of Riverdale premieres on The CW Jan. 20, leading into season two of Nancy Drew. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale has KJ Apa playing Archie.

Season four saw a tribute to Archie’s late father Fred, who was played by the late Luke Perry. Archie tried to live up to his father’s memory by mentoring kids at the community center. Fred’s brother Frank turned up and brought some complications with him.

Season five sees the characters’ finale days at Riverdale High, including an epic prom.

Lili Reinhart, Charles Melton, Molly Ringwald, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes and Madchen Amick are also in the cast.

Berlanti Productions produces Riverdale alongside Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are executive producers.

Nancy Drew debuted in October 2019. Kennedy McMann plays Nancy, a teen detective solving crimes in Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Her mother’s untimely death throws Nancy’s life upside down.

Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Scott Wolf and Alex Saxon are also in the cast.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire. Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Lis Rowinski are the executive producers.