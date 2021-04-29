The CW Shares Summer 2021 Premieres

The CW has shared summer premiere dates, with Wellington Paranormal debuting July 11. The CW also shared debut dates for DC’s Stargirl, Dead Pixels and Supergirl, among others.

Wellington Paranormal is a spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows, from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Two episodes air July 11, after DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Season three of In the Dark is on June 23, leading out of Kung Fu.

British comedy Dead Pixels starts season two July 18, leading out of Wellington Paranormal.

Canadian procedural Coroner starts season three July 15, leading out of Walker.

Season three of sci fi drama Roswell, New Mexico premieres July 26, followed by The Republic of Sarah.

Legal drama Burden of Truth starts its fourth and final season Aug. 19. Kristin Kreuk stars.

Season two of DC’s Stargirl is on Aug. 10, with Brec Bassinger starring. It leads into Superman & Lois.

Riverdale is back Aug. 11 after a midseason hiatus. It is season five.

Magical program Masters of Illusion premieres Aug. 13, followed by Dynasty.

The final 13 episodes of Supergirl start rolling Aug. 24. Melissa Benoist plays Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl.

Every episode of the current seasons of Batwoman, DC’s Stargirl, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, The Republic of Sarah, Superman & Lois and Walker, along with Burden of Truth, Coroner, Dead Pixels, Masters of Illusion, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Wellington Paranormal, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and World’s Funniest Animals, can be streamed on The CW app and CWTV.com after they broadcast.