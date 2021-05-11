‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Coming Back on The CW

The CW has ordered a reimagination of Nickelodeon’s classic competition series Legends of the Hidden Temple. Calling it a “supersized, adult version” of the adventure show, the redo retains a number of aspects from the original, including Olmec, a giant talking Mayan head, the Moat Crossings, the Steps of Knowledge and the Temple Run.

Team names are Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys.

The premiere date has not been announced.

“The entire show is taken out of the studio into a ‘jungle’ and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line,” said The CW. “Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle.”

Five teams begin the journey, but only one enters Olmec’s Temple, aims to avoid the Temple Guards, retrieves a lost treasure, and returns it to its rightful owner.

Legends of the Hidden Temple aired on Nickelodeon from 1993 to 1995. It was inspired by the Nintendo game “The Legend of Zelda” and the Indiana Jones movie franchise. David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown created the show.

The remake is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. It is executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox.