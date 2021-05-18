Primetime Ratings Monday: ‘9-1-1’ Shows Grow on Fox

Fox won the Monday ratings race thanks to its 9-1-1 shows. Fox scored a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. CBS was next at 0.5/4, while ABC and NBC both scored a 0.5/3.

9-1-1 got a 0.9 and 9-1-1: Lone Star a 0.8, both dramas up a tenth.

CBS had the finale of The Neighborhood up 17% to 0.7 and the closer for Bob Hearts Abishola up 40% to 0.7. All Rise grew 25% to 0.5 and the Bull season finale lost 20% for a 0.4.

ABC had Monsters Inc. in its Monday night film series and The Good Doctor shot up 20% to 0.6.

On NBC, The Voice did a flat 0.6 across two hours and Debris lost 25% for a 0.3.

Univision earned a 0.4/3 and Telemundo a 0.2/2. Univision had Disenando Tu Amor at a level 0.4 and Te Acuerdas De Mi up 33% to 0.4. La Hija Del Embajador got a flat 0.3.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos did a flat 0.3 and La Suerte De Loli fell 33% to 0.2. Buscando A Frida scored a level 0.3.

The CW weighed in at 0.2/1. All American earned a 0.2 and Black Lightning a 0.1, both dramas flat.