Primetime Ratings Monday: ‘9-1-1’ Dramas Down But Fox Still on Top

Fox won the Monday ratings battle, the 9-1-1 dramas putting the net out in front. Fox scored a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Next was NBC at 0.5/4, and CBS at 0.5/3.

ABC weighed in at 0.4/3.

9-1-1 got a 0.8 and 9-1-1: Lone Star a 0.7, both dramas down a tenth of a point.

NBC had two hours of The Voice down 20% at 0.6. Debris did a flat 0.4.

On CBS, The Neighborhood scored a 0.6 and Bob Hearts Abishola a 0.5, both comedies off a tenth. All Rise earned a 0.4 and Bull a 0.5, the drama pair flat.

ABC had Finding Dory as part of its weekly movie series, then The Good Doctor at a level 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all at a flat 0.3.

On Univision, Disenando Tu Amor scored a flat 0.4 and Te Acuerdas De Mi went up a tenth to 0.3. La Hija Del Embajador posted a level 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.1/0. An All American rerun led into Black Lightning at a flat 0.1.