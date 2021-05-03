‘The Good Doctor’ Earns Fifth Season Renewal From ABC

ABC has renewed medical drama The Good Doctor for season five. The show, from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who uses his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Freddie Highmore plays Dr. Murphy. His film work includes Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Spiderwick Chronicles. He played Norman Bates in the A&E series Bates Motel.

David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner on The Good Doctor. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.

The Good Doctor is averaging 7.1 million total viewers this season, ABC said.