Season Four of ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC Nov. 2

Season four of The Good Doctor begins on ABC Nov. 2. Freddie Highmore stars and Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios produce the medical drama.

Highmore plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who uses his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital.

David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.

Karey Burke, ABC Entertainment president, called the show a “cornerstone” for the network earlier this year and “one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity.”