‘ABC Orders More ‘The Good Doctor’

ABC has renewed The Good Doctor for 2020-2021, meaning a fourth season for the medical drama. Freddie Highmore stars. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

“The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

Highmore plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who uses his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital.

“We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing The Good Doctor to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now,” said Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television.

The Good Doctor averages 15.6 million total viewers with multiplatform playback, according to ABC.

David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.