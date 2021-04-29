ABC Airs Disney Film Series in May

ABC is offering The Wonderful World of Disney film series on Monday nights in May. Five movies will air weekly, starting with Incredibles 2 May 3. Holly Hunter voices Elastigirl and Craig T. Nelson handles Mr. Incredible in the movie, while Samuel L. Jackson handles Frozone.

Finding Dory, with Ellen DeGeneres voicing the forgetful fish, is on May 10, and Monsters Inc., with John Goodman and Billy Crystal portraying some frightful beasts, is scheduled for May 17. Tangled, featuring Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, is on May 24, and The Princess and the Frog, with Anika Noni Rose voicing Tiana, airs May 31.

All of the movies are available on Disney Plus. ABC said it will be the broadcast debut for Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory.

In the fall, CBS featured Sunday Night Movies, showcasing a half dozen Paramount films in October and November.