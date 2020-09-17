CBS Brings Back ‘Sunday Night Movies’ October 4

CBS is bringing back Sunday Night Movies October 4, with six films from the Paramount Pictures library set to roll. The first five will air Sundays through November 1, and the final one is up November 29.

The movies are Will Ferrell comedy Old School October 4, Alicia Silverstone comedy Clueless October 11, Matthew Broderick comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off October 18, Wes Craven’s thriller Scream October 25, Justin Lin-directed Star Trek Beyond November 1 and Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America November 29.

CBS Sunday Night Movies aired in May and June, as the networks look to fill their schedules with the pandemic slowing production on original series. CBS previously ran Sunday Night Movies until 2006.

Sunday episodes of Big Brother move to Mondays as of October 5.