Primetime Ratings Monday: ‘9-1-1’ Shows Put Fox on Top
CBS comedies ‘The Neighborhood’ and ‘Bob’ go up
Fox was the big winner in Monday prime, with the 9-1-1 dramas bringing in big numbers. Fox scored a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. NBC was runner-up at 0.6/4.
9-1-1 got a flat 0.9 and 9-1-1: Lone Star climbed 14% to 0.8.
On NBC, The Voice got a 0.8 and 0.7 across two hours. Debris scored a 0.4. Both were level with last week.
ABC and CBS both scored a 0.5/3. ABC had Incredibles 2 as the network began its Wide World of Disney weekly film series. Home Economics reruns followed.
CBS had The Neighborhood at 0.7 and Bob Hearts Abishola at 0.6, both up a tenth. All Rise did a 0.4 and Bull a 0.5, the dramas flat.
Telemundo and Univision both earned a 0.3/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Mi and Buscando A Frida all at 0.3. Exatlon went up a tenth and the other two stayed flat.
On Univision, Disenando Tu Amor scored a flat 0.4. Te Acuerdas De Mi dropped a tenth for a 0.3, and La Hija Del Embajador stayed level at 0.3.
The CW weighed in at 0.1/1. An All American rerun led into Black Lightning at a level 0.1.
