Primetime Ratings Monday: Fox Brings the Heat With ‘9-1-1’

Fox won the Monday ratings race, with 9-1-1 pacing the network to the win. Fox scored a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was NBC at 0.6/5.

9-1-1 got a 0.9 on Fox and 9-1-1: Lone Star a 0.7. Both shed a tenth of a point.

NBC had two hours of The Voice at 0.7 and 0.8, down a point. Debris earned its usual 0.4.

ABC got a 0.5/3. Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days did a 0.5 and 0.4 across two hours, and The Good Doctor did a flat 0.5.

CBS and Univision both scored a 0.4/3. CBS had The Neighborhood down 14% to 0.6 and Bob Hearts Abishola at a level 0.5. All Rise got a flat 0.4 and Bull grew 25% to 0.5.

On Univision it was the premiere of Disenando Tu Amor at 0.4. Te Acuerdas De Mi got a 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador a 0.3, both level with last week.

Telemundo did a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos lost a tenth at 0.2. La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida both got a flat 0.3.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. All American got a 0.2 and Black Lightning a 0.1, the pair flat.