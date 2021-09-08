Matt James, Mel C, Brian Austin Green on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The Dancing with the Stars cast has been announced for season 30, with Spice Girl Melanie C, actor Brian Austin Green and The Bachelor star Matt James dancing in the new season. Tyra Banks hosts.

The cast was announced on Good Morning America Sept. 8. Gymnast Suni Lee and pop star JoJo Siwa were previously announced. The season starts Sept. 20.

The season 30 cast also includes country singer Jimmie Allen, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, The Office cast member Melora Hardin, social media star Olivia Jade, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid cast member Martin Kove, WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Peloton standout Cody Rigsby and NBA player Iman Shumpert.

The judges are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The series is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.