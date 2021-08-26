Suni Lee, JoJo Siwa To Be on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Suni Lee (left) and JoJo Siwa join season 30 of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Gold medal winner Suni Lee and pop star JoJo Siwa will be on the next season of Dancing with the Stars on ABC. The 30th season begins Sept. 20. The remaining cast will be announced Sept. 8.

Lee and Siwa will appear on Good Morning America Aug. 27.

Tyra Banks hosts Dancing with the Stars. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are judges.

Lee won the gold as all-around women's gymnastics champion at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer. Born and raised in Minnesota, she starts at Auburn University this fall. She said she would try not to put too much pressure on herself on Dancing, and just have fun.

A Dance Moms alum, Siwa is a dancer, singer, TV and film star, and social media standout. She called it "a huge honor to be on this show." Siwa will also be the first star on the show paired with a professional dancer of the same sex.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.