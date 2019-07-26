Viewership Deep Dive: ABC's 'The Bachelorette'

Season 15 of The Bachelorette on ABC is coming to an end, and the show recently hit a season high rating. We took a look at the advertising and viewership trends for this enduring series using data from iSpot.tv, Inscape and CreatorIQ.

Advertiser Insights

According to the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, 213 brands have spent an estimated $66.4 million airing 401 spots 884 times, racking up over 4 billion TV ad impressions (data reflects new episodes of The Bachelorette only and does not include network promo spots).

T-Mobile has been the biggest spender this season, followed by Target, Chevrolet, Orilissa and Universal Pictures.

The most-seen (non-network promo) spot was “Rooftop” from Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails with 53.2 million impressions. This ad also scored high with viewer attention, with an iSpot Attention Index of 131, meaning it received 31% fewer interruptions than the average ad during The Bachelorette (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

The second most-seen spot was Chevrolet’s ad for the Blazer “Speaks for Itself” (47.1 million impressions), although it didn’t capture attention as well — it had an Attention Index of 83, meaning it received 17% more interruptions than the average Bachelorette ad.

Viewership Insights

We partnered with Inscape, the TV data company with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 11 million smart TVs, to take a look at where viewers are tuning in from and what other shows they like to watch.

In general, the Southeast and Midwest parts of the country tuned in more, with a few hotspots of viewer location included the Jackson, TN; Jonesboro, AR; Meridian, MS; Lafayette, LA; and Oklahoma City, OK DMAs.

When it comes to other ABC shows that this audience likes to watch, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Strahan & Sara, and The $100,000 Pyramid top the list.

Non-ABC shows favored by these fans include Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Survivor.

Instagram Insights for Hannah Brown

We also wanted to examine the audience demographics and engagement rate of the bachelorette herself, Hannah Brown. An analysis from CreatorIQ, an influencer platform that helps companies run brand ambassador campaigns with content creators, shows that her audience is primarily female (94%), mostly in the 18-24 age range and from the U.S. Hannah also has a healthy Instagram engagement rate of 14.63% and with 1.6 million followers, is beating ABC's official Instagram account for the show (931K followers).