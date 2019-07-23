Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Bullish ‘Bachelorette’

ABC got the top ratings score Monday thanks to The Bachelorette. The show led ABC to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was NBC at 0.8/4.

The Bachelorette ticked up 6% for a 1.7 from 8 to 10 p.m., and Grand Hotel fell 17% to 0.5.

NBC had American Ninja Warrior at 0.8 from 8 to 10 and Dateline NBC at 0.6. Both lost a tenth of a point from last week.

Fox and Telemundo both did a 0.5/3. On Fox, Beat Shazam got a flat 0.6 on Fox and So You Think You Can Dance fell 20% to 0.4.

Telemundo was led by Betty en NY at 0.5 and La Reina del Sur at 0.7, both level with last week.

CBS and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. CBS had Love Island down 20% at 0.4 and The Code at a flat 0.3. A Bull repeat closed out prime.

For Univision, La Reina Soy Yo, La Rosa de Guadalupe and Por Amar Sin Ley all got a 0.3.

The CW did a 0.2/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? both did a 0.2. Penn & Teller was down a tenth and Whose Line? was flat.